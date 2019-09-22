RSHS Tennis Battle in Regional Tennis Tournament, Girls Finish Fourth

CHEYENNE — Rock Springs Tigers tennis was one of eight teams to compete in the 4A South Regional Tennis Tournament which was held in Cheyenne over the weekend. Rock Springs battled throughout the two-day tournament and came away with a fourth place finish on the girls side, and a last place finish for the boys team.

Rock Springs High School

Rachel Schuler bounced back after a second-round loss and won the number one singles consolation championship match, placing third overall. Schuler defeated Cheyenne South’s Torisha Brown 6-2, 6-3.

Aislyn Pecolar followed Schuler’s footsteps and won the consolation championship game for number two singles. Pecolar edged Cheyenne East’s Grace Regeski 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

On the boys side, the number three doubles team made up of Zach Smith and Cole Meats were able to make it to the consolation championship match but fell short to Green River 6-2, 6-0.

The 4A state tennis tournament will take place next week to close out the 2019 tennis season.

Below are team results for the South Regional Tennis Tournament.

Girls Results

Boys Results