RSHS Tennis Wraps Season up at State Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS–The Rock Springs High School tennis teams finished up their seasons at the state tournament last weekend in Gillette.

The girls team finished in 11th place and the boys team took 16th place.

Check out RSHS’ state results below.



Rock Springs High School

RSHS Boys Results



No. 1 Singles

Kyler Van Valkenburg

Loses to Nate Fairbanks (JAC) 0-6, 0-6

Loses to Jack Voigt (THB) 0-6, 2-6

No. 2 Singles

Kaeden Hanson

Loses to Jordan Klaassen (THB) 0-6, 1-6

Loses to Brayden Busch (NCH) 1-6, 0-6

No. 1 Doubles

Gunner Hamblin and Ian Fletcher

Loses to Jensen/Mentock (SHE) 0-6, 3-6

Loses to Romero/Stewart (COD) 3-6, 1-6

No. 2 Doubles

Bradyn Conover and Zack Smith

Loses to Klaassen/Lass (THB) 1-6, 0-6

Loses to Hunt/Cox (POW) 2-6, 2-6

No. 3 Doubles

Shane Ramsey and Derek Lionberger

Loses to Meyer/Durtsche (KWH) 6-7 (4-7), 4-6

Wins over Fink/Sorensen (CAM) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

Loses to Stevenson/Dykeman (JAC) 0-6, 4-6

Boys Team Scores

1. Cheyenne Central 35

2. Jackson 35

3. Campbell County 32

4. Laramie 27

5. Sheridan 27

6. Powell 23.5

7. Cheyenne South 21

8. Thunder Basin 17.5

9. Green River 10

10. Cody 7

16. Rock Springs 0.5



RSHS Girls Results



No. 1 Singles

Sasha Bentley

Wins over Alexis Holscher (NCH) 6-2, 7-6, 8-6

Loses to Finley Klinger (KWH) 1-6, 0-6

Wins over Torisha Brown (CSO) 7-5, 4-6, 6-2

Loses to Lexie Woolridge (EAS) 3-6, 5-7

No. 2 Singles

Michelle Butterfield

Loses to Lily Putnam (KWH) 2-6, 0-6

Loses to Corah Pitman-Miller (JAC) 6-2, 2-6, 2-6

No. 1 Doubles

Courtney Smith and Rachel Shuler

Wins over Colling/Potter (NCH) 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)

Loses to Spangler/Bowers (KWH) 0-6, 0-6

Wins over Cummings/Wunibald (TOR) 6-4, 6-4

Wins over Borchers/Kern (THB) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Loses to Franc/Jenkins (LAR) 4-6, 4-6

No. 2 Doubles

Aislyn Pecolar and Maddie Corbitt

Loses to Gona/Pearce (SHE) Injury default

Loses to Kuhbacher/Larson (THB) 2-6, 3-6

No. 3 Doubles

Favour Wanjoku and Josie Johnson

Loses to Paul/Cole (POW) 6-7 (5-7), 2-6

Wins over Bakke/Tippits (RIV) 6-1, 6-1

Wins over Galles/Smith (NCH) 7-5, 6-3

Loses to Lund/Sankovich (THB) 2-6, 2-6

Girls Team Scores

1. Cheyenne Central 54

2. Kelly Walsh 47

3. Cody 41

4. Campbell County 21

5. Green River 18

6. Powell 14

7. Sheridan 13

8. Laramie 9.5

9. Cheyenne East 8.5

10. Jackson 7

11. Rock Springs 6