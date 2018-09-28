RSHS Tennis Wraps Season up at State Tournament

ROCK SPRINGS–The Rock Springs High School tennis teams finished up their seasons at the state tournament last weekend in Gillette.
The girls team finished in 11th place and the boys team took 16th place.
Check out RSHS’ state results below.
Rock Springs High School
RSHS Boys Results
No. 1 Singles
Kyler Van Valkenburg
- Loses to Nate Fairbanks (JAC) 0-6, 0-6
- Loses to Jack Voigt (THB) 0-6, 2-6
No. 2 Singles
Kaeden Hanson
- Loses to Jordan Klaassen (THB) 0-6, 1-6
- Loses to Brayden Busch (NCH) 1-6, 0-6
No. 1 Doubles
Gunner Hamblin and Ian Fletcher
- Loses to Jensen/Mentock (SHE) 0-6, 3-6
- Loses to Romero/Stewart (COD) 3-6, 1-6
No. 2 Doubles
Bradyn Conover and Zack Smith
- Loses to Klaassen/Lass (THB) 1-6, 0-6
- Loses to Hunt/Cox (POW) 2-6, 2-6
No. 3 Doubles
Shane Ramsey and Derek Lionberger
- Loses to Meyer/Durtsche (KWH) 6-7 (4-7), 4-6
- Wins over Fink/Sorensen (CAM) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4
- Loses to Stevenson/Dykeman (JAC) 0-6, 4-6
Boys Team Scores
1. Cheyenne Central 35
2. Jackson 35
3. Campbell County 32
4. Laramie 27
5. Sheridan 27
6. Powell 23.5
7. Cheyenne South 21
8. Thunder Basin 17.5
9. Green River 10
10. Cody 7
16. Rock Springs 0.5
RSHS Girls Results
No. 1 Singles
Sasha Bentley
- Wins over Alexis Holscher (NCH) 6-2, 7-6, 8-6
- Loses to Finley Klinger (KWH) 1-6, 0-6
- Wins over Torisha Brown (CSO) 7-5, 4-6, 6-2
- Loses to Lexie Woolridge (EAS) 3-6, 5-7
No. 2 Singles
Michelle Butterfield
- Loses to Lily Putnam (KWH) 2-6, 0-6
- Loses to Corah Pitman-Miller (JAC) 6-2, 2-6, 2-6
No. 1 Doubles
Courtney Smith and Rachel Shuler
- Wins over Colling/Potter (NCH) 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)
- Loses to Spangler/Bowers (KWH) 0-6, 0-6
- Wins over Cummings/Wunibald (TOR) 6-4, 6-4
- Wins over Borchers/Kern (THB) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4
- Loses to Franc/Jenkins (LAR) 4-6, 4-6
No. 2 Doubles
Aislyn Pecolar and Maddie Corbitt
- Loses to Gona/Pearce (SHE) Injury default
- Loses to Kuhbacher/Larson (THB) 2-6, 3-6
No. 3 Doubles
Favour Wanjoku and Josie Johnson
- Loses to Paul/Cole (POW) 6-7 (5-7), 2-6
- Wins over Bakke/Tippits (RIV) 6-1, 6-1
- Wins over Galles/Smith (NCH) 7-5, 6-3
- Loses to Lund/Sankovich (THB) 2-6, 2-6
Girls Team Scores
1. Cheyenne Central 54
2. Kelly Walsh 47
3. Cody 41
4. Campbell County 21
5. Green River 18
6. Powell 14
7. Sheridan 13
8. Laramie 9.5
9. Cheyenne East 8.5
10. Jackson 7
11. Rock Springs 6