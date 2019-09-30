RSHS Tennis Wraps Up Season at State Tournament

GILLETTE– The Rock Springs High School tennis team wrapped up their season last week at the Wyoming High School State Tennis Championship from Thursday through Saturday, September 26 through September 28 in Gillette.

The girls took 13th place with four points, and the boys took 15th place with 0.5 points.

Check below for Rock Springs’ results from the state tournament.

Girls Results

For the girls, Rachel Shuler went 2-2 in number one singles play before losing in the consolation quarter finals to Torisha Brown of Cheyenne South (9-7).

Aislyn Pecolar went 1-2 in number two singles play, losing to Valerie Stevenson of Jackson in the consolation (6-0, 6-2) to end her tournament play.

Makalie Mignery and Makailey Johnson lost two consecutive matches in the number one doubles contest.

Abbie Erramouspe and Haylie Nandrup lost their first match in the number two doubles play before winning over Jackson in their first round of consolation play (3-6, 6-0, 6-4). They then fell to Central 6-2, 6-2, bringing their tournament play to a close.

Bailee Pitt and Rikki Cozad followed the same pattern as Mignery and Johsnon, dropping two consecutive matches in number three doubles play.

Girls Team Scores

1 Central 45 2 Sheridan 45 3 Cody 42 4 Kelly Walsh 40 5 Green River 15.5 6 Thunder Basin 14.5 7 Campbell County 12 8 East 10 9 Jackson 8.5 10 Laramie 7 11 Torrington 5 12 Powell 4 13 Rock Springs 4 14 South 4 15 Natrona 2.5 16 Rawlins 1

Boys Results

For the boys, Nico Woolsey fell to Jesse Brown of Powell (6-0, 6-0) before falling to Green River’s Caeden Grubb in the consolation bracket (6-0, 6-0).

Kaeden Hanson had a similar performance to Woolsey, falling to Dylan Preator of Powell ( 6-0, 6-0) and Ian Meyer of Laramie (6-0, 6-1) in number two singles play.

Tommy Edwards Kreston Klein dropped two consecutive matches in number one doubles play, ending their tournament play early.

Kyler Van Valkenburg and Bradyn Conover also dropped both of their matches in the number two doubles play. Following suit, Zach Smith and Cole Meats also dropped both of their matches in the number three doubles play.

Boys Team Scores