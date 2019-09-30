RSHS Tennis Wraps Up Season at State Tournament

By
Olivia Kennah
-
18
Views

GILLETTE– The Rock Springs High School tennis team wrapped up their season last week at the Wyoming High School State Tennis Championship from Thursday through Saturday, September 26 through September 28 in Gillette.

The girls took 13th place with four points, and the boys took 15th place with 0.5 points.

Check below for Rock Springs’ results from the state tournament.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Girls Results

For the girls, Rachel Shuler went 2-2 in number one singles play before losing in the consolation quarter finals to Torisha Brown of Cheyenne South (9-7).

Aislyn Pecolar went 1-2 in number two singles play, losing to Valerie Stevenson of Jackson in the consolation (6-0, 6-2) to end her tournament play.

Makalie Mignery and Makailey Johnson lost two consecutive matches in the number one doubles contest.

Abbie Erramouspe and Haylie Nandrup lost their first match in the number two doubles play before winning over Jackson in their first round of consolation play (3-6, 6-0, 6-4). They then fell to Central 6-2, 6-2, bringing their tournament play to a close.

Bailee Pitt and Rikki Cozad followed the same pattern as Mignery and Johsnon, dropping two consecutive matches in number three doubles play.

Girls Team Scores

1Central45
2Sheridan45
3Cody42
4Kelly Walsh40
5Green River15.5
6Thunder Basin14.5
7Campbell County12
8East10
9Jackson8.5
10Laramie7
11Torrington5
12Powell4
13Rock Springs4
14South4
15Natrona2.5
16Rawlins1

Boys Results

For the boys, Nico Woolsey fell to Jesse Brown of Powell (6-0, 6-0) before falling to Green River’s Caeden Grubb in the consolation bracket (6-0, 6-0).

Kaeden Hanson had a similar performance to Woolsey, falling to Dylan Preator of Powell ( 6-0, 6-0) and Ian Meyer of Laramie (6-0, 6-1) in number two singles play.

Tommy Edwards Kreston Klein dropped two consecutive matches in number one doubles play, ending their tournament play early.

Kyler Van Valkenburg and Bradyn Conover also dropped both of their matches in the number two doubles play. Following suit, Zach Smith and Cole Meats also dropped both of their matches in the number three doubles play.

Boys Team Scores

1Powell54
2Campbell County31.5
3Kelly Walsh23
4South23
5Sheridan21
6Central20
7Laramie19.5
8Jackson19
9Thunder Basin17
10Green River12
11Cody12
12East3.5
13Torrington2
14Rawlins1
15Rock Springs0.5
16Natrona0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR