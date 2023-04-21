RSHS Theater to Perform Musical ‘Mamma Mia’

ROCK SPRINGS — Get ready for some great music and fun characters to come to life as the Rock Springs High School thespians perform the musical Mamma Mia.

Mamma Mia is a story about family, a mom who is trying to keep everything together, and a young bride-to-be who invites three men to her upcoming wedding, with the possibility that any of them could be her father.

“The audience can expect a show with a lot of heart and a lot of fun song and dance,” RSHS Theater Director Jacob Webb said. “The music is all ABBA, which I would say is pretty timeless.”

The RSHS students have been practicing for the musical since January and they are ready and excited to show off their work.

“This show is very dance heavy. It became a balancing act between singing, acting, and dancing,” Webb said. “We also have a lot of actors playing people that are much further along in their lives, and finding the line of being truthful in that and also not going too over board one direction or another.”

Webb said Mamma Mia has something for everyone to enjoy because it’s a celebration of great music with fun characters.

Performances are April 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29 at 7 p.m. There’s also a matinee at 1 p.m. on April 29. Tickets for the show are available at the door and all performances will take place at the RSHS auditorium. Theater goers can also call the high school for tickets.

To review the cast list, see the document below.