RSHS Tiger Choir Receives New Piano

The Tigers Choir poses with their new baby grand piano. Courtesy photo

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School choir and music department have started the school year off with a brand new Yamaha baby grand piano.

According to a Facebook post, this 5-foot baby grand piano replaces the previous one, which served the students for over 70 years.

“This investment in the performing arts at Rock Springs High School wouldn’t have been possible without the vision of Mr. Engstrom, who recognized the need for this upgrade to elevate our vocal music program,” the Facebook post reads.

The Tiger choir and music department also extended a big thank you to RSHS Principal Mr. Straka for his support for the arts and helping bring this upgrade to fruition.

“We are thrilled about what this will do for our students, and we’re proud to say that RSHS fully supports and values the performing arts. Here’s to a bright future for the Tiger Choir,” the Facebook post states.