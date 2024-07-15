RSHS Tigers Cheer Team Excels at UCA Camp

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs High School Tigers Cheer Team celebrated numerous achievements at the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) camp this summer. Sixteen team members were distinguished as All-American recipients. The team also received a superior rating at the camp.

The All-American recipients from Rock Springs High School are:

Bridgette Taylor

Braylynn Greene

Nevaeh Anderson

Azalia Ruiz

Masen Werkele

Sean Barnes

Austin Erwin

Gavin Tongate

Brooke East

Alexus Bowles

Adyson Sellers

Aizlynn Abram

Aliza Ransom

Noelle Moser

Jensyn Cordova

Ireland Lew

Head Coach Dena Douchant expressed her pride and enthusiasm in an email to SweetwaterNOW, “Congratulations to our SIXTEEN cheerleaders that were named UCA All-Americans today at camp. We are so proud of all of them and our entire team for receiving a superior rating.”

Being named an All-American Cheerleader presents exciting opportunities for these athletes, including participation in UCA events worldwide to showcase their skills and passion for cheerleading.

With their strong showing at the UCA camp, the RSHS Tiger Cheer team is poised for a successful season ahead.