RSHS Track Standout Inks With University of Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School Track & Field standout, Jenae Ramirez, inked her letter of intent to continue her career with the University of Wyoming. Ramirez graduated from RSHS back in May and will become a Cowgirl this upcoming fall.

Ramirez decision to join UW was not an easy decision. With several schools interested in bringing her talents to their respective teams, Ramirez had a difficulty finding the right fit. After her final state track meet as a Tiger, she made a trip down to Laramie to visit the campus and talk with the coaching staff. The visit gave her peace of mind as she determined to keep her talents in Wyoming. As she describes it, UW was, “perfect for me.”

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

During her senior year, Ramirez competed in a handful of events which included the 300 meter hurdles, 400 meter dash, sprint medley relay, 4×400, 4×800, 200 and 800 meter.

A successful season prepared Ramirez for a dramatic state meet in Casper. In previous state meets she had come up short of becoming a state champion. However, this year proved different as she came away a state champion in the 400 meter dash by a fraction of a second. She also finished second overall in the 300 meter hurdles. Not only did the state title fulfill her past shortcomings in the state track meet in previous years, but it also mirrored an overarching lesson that she had finally learned as she crossed the finish line.

“Throughout my high school career I learned that you have to keep working for what you want and it really comes down to how bad you want it. I learned that no matter what happens you always have to get back up and keep going,” Ramirez said.

Photo submitted by Dena Douchant.

In addition to her unforgettable experiences in high school, Ramirez also credits God, her family and coaches who have helped pave the way for a bright future with the Pokes. Those influences have pushed her to help her become who she is as she prepares to head to Laramie.

While Ramirez’s role with her new team has not been clarified, she hopes to be able to contribute in any way possible. According to her own speculation, she is hoping to compete in the 400 meter dash and 400 meter hurdles. If she had the chance, she’d also like to dip her toes into the steeplechase and heptathlon.

On the flip side, Ramirez’s excitement to meet her team and begin racing is without a doubt convincing.