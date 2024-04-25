RSHS Track Star Ethan Sholey Signs With Concordia University

Ethan Sholey signing his letter of intent to compete in cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track with Concordia University in Seward Nebraska. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS – Ethan Sholey from Rock Springs High School signed Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska. He will be running cross country, indoor track, and track for the school.

Sholey said when he was deciding what college he wanted to go to, he focused on what colleges would be best for him and his career path. He hopes to eventually become an eye doctor and said Concordia University offers a great pre-med program. This with the opportunity to run for the school made it an easy decision for him.

Sholey started running competitively in middle school when his father wanted him to be involved with sports. At the time, he had the choice of football and cross country but decided he didn’t want to play football and joined the cross-country team.

“After the first week, I thought it was the worst decision of my life, but then my coaches convinced me to push on and I ended up loving the sport,” Sholey stated when talking about how he fell in love with running competitively.

Sholey was not just involved with cross country but he also ran for the indoor and outdoor track teams. He also participated in the RSHS band and was a part of the drum line.

When he graduates, Sholey will have lettered all four years of his band, cross country, indoor, and outdoor track seasons, filling his letterman jacket with 16 different letters. Sholey currently has earned seven regional and state medals throughout his high school career and has roughly 30 medals overall from his competitions.

