RSHS Volleyball | 2020 Preview

RSHS Volleyball Overview

Head Coach: Shawn Pyer

2019 Results: Made it to the state tournament. Overall record of 25-11.

COACH’S CORNER

“I’m super excited for this year. I think that last year was the year we were able to finally get over the hump. Our team was unsuccessful for many years and these girls, especially this group of seniors, have worked exceptionally hard in the offseason and during the season to get where they are. I have a strong junior class that is doing the same thing.

Last year was the first time in eight or nine years that we were over .500 and we made it all the way to the regional championship game. It was an amazing thing for them. Then we got to state and I didn’t have one girl on the court that had been to a state tournament before. It was stressful and overwhelming, but now I feel like we have that experience. We have five returning senior starters and seven returning starters total. The experience we have and the chemistry we had from last year will be very good for us. I have a ton of girls that are versatile and can play any position, which makes my job a lot easier.

We had a lot of girls from other teams graduate that will help us tremendously. Kelly Walsh is no longer in our conference and they’ve won state five years in a row so that will be good for us. I feel like we are the strongest we’ve been in five years.”

Rising Stars

Brenli Jenkins (Junior)

Kasia Leavitt (Senior)

Kenady Nacey (Senior)

Cali Pollastro (Senior)

2020 RSHS VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 🏐

8/29 – @ Cheyenne Invite – TBD

9/05 – Rock Springs Invite – 8 am

9/10 – vs. Green River – 6 pm

9/15 – vs. Evanston – 6 pm

9/19 – vs. Cheyenne South – 2 pm

9/24 – @ Natrona County – 6 pm

9/26 – @ Cheyenne East Invite – TBD

10/01 – @ Riverton – 6 pm

10/03 – @ Cody – 2 pm

10/08 – @ Jackson Hole – 4 pm

10/10 – @ Star Valley – 2 pm

10/15 – vs. Riverton – 6 pm

10/16 – vs. Cody – 5 pm

10/23 – @ Green River – 6 pm

10/24 – vs. Natrona County – 2 pm

10/30-31 – Regionals @ Star Valley – TBD

11/05-07 – State @ Casper – TBD

