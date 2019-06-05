RSHS Volleyball Player Signs With Mustangs

ROCK SPRINGS — On Tuesday, June 4, former Rock Springs Tiger volleyball standout, Jayden Robison, signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for Western Wyoming Community College. Robison played under head coach Shawn Pyer at RSHS and will now compete under Western’s head coach Fredann Soto. She is the first local player to sign with Western since the 2016-17 season.

Robison, who recently graduated from Rock Springs High School will add to the Mustangs roster over the next two years. As a Lady Tiger, she mainly played as an outside hitter and saw a bit of action as a middle. Western plans to use her on the back row as a defensive specialist.

Robison started playing volleyball in the sixth grade and continued to develop all the way throughout high school. Western was her top choice for school, and her volleyball signing wrapped up the perfect scenario for her next two years. Becoming a Mustang fulfills a dream that she has had since she was young.

“It feels surreal that I’m getting to play at Western. I grew up watching Western and got to watch their volleyball team play,” Robison said.

Photo courtesy of Robin Robison.

Even though there will be many changes coming for Robison, she looks forward to playing in front of some of the same fans that watched her compete in black and orange. The community’s support has always been one of her favorite parts about athletics and to have the chance to continue her career in front of the same community comes as a huge blessing.

“I’m honestly just excited for a change in my life. High school was fun but I’m definitely ready to move on and start something new,” Robison said.