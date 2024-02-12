RSHS, Walnut Elementary Principals Resign

ROCK SPRINGS – Two Sweetwater County School District No. 1 principals have suddenly resigned from their positions citing an immediate family need.

Rock Springs High School Principal Glen Suppes and his wife, Walnut Elementary School Principal Janine Suppes announced their resignations Monday morning through Parent Portal messages to parents.

“Due to an immediate family need, Mr. Suppes and I must relocate out of the state, promptly,” Janine Suppes wrote in her Parent Portal message. “Thank you for all of the amazing memories, and my family and I wish you the best moving forward.”

According to both Parent Portal messages, the schools will receive “continued support from the Central Administration Building to ensure a seamless transition and continuation of an incredible education for students.”

In a statement emailed to SweetwaterNOW, Tiffany Gunter, the director of human resources for the district, highlighted the couple’s contributions to SCSD No. 1.

“The district understands and supports the difficult decision that Mr. and Mrs. Suppes have made to address immediate family needs. Mr. and Mrs. Suppes have made valuable contributions to our community, schools, and students and we wish them the best,” Gunter said.