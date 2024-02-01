RSHS Wins Blood Drive Against GRHS. Both Schools Split the Basketball Games

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs hosted the annual Blood Drive basketball games against the Green River Wolves this year. The teams split the basketball games while Rock Springs won the 2024 Blood Drive.

As a community, Rock Springs and Green River combined to donate 679 pints of blood which can save 2037 lives. This is 51 more pints than what was raised last year by the two schools. Rock Springs donated 345 pints this year while Green River donated 334.

For the basketball games, the Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Wolves 43-36. The Wolves would have a late-game surge to win 69-61 over the Tigers.

In the boys’ game, there were a lot of free throw attempts in the first half with both teams combining for 28 free throw attempts. The Wolves would be the beneficiaries of the increase in foul shots with 22 attempts at the line in the half and they made 15. The Wolves still found themselves down 34-27 at the half.

In the second half, the Wolves would get themselves back into the ball game and the two schools were tied 59-59 with 1:40 left in the game. Theran Archibald would then hit a clutch three-point shot which sparked a late-game surge from the Wolves as they won 69-61.

Archibald led both teams with 21 points. Je’Von Newman and Boston James both led the Tigers with nine points.

In the girls’ game, both teams would start hot. They combined for 31 points in the first quarter with the Lady Tigers leading 16-15. Unfortunately for the Wolves, they would struggle to score for the rest of the half, scoring only two points in the second quarter. The Lady Tigers would score seven points to give themselves a 23-17 lead at the half. They would maintain their first-half lead to defeat the Lady Wolves by seven.

Emma Asay would have a great game for Rock Springs. She finished with 21 points which led all scorers. She also scored 12 out of the Lady Tigers 16 first-quarter points. Madison Moffat led the Lady Wolves in scoring with 14 points which included Green Rivers’s lone two points in the second quarter.

Check out some photos from the game below.

Coming Up

Saturday, Green River heads to Casper while the Tigers host Evanston.

Both games will be broadcast and live-streamed on TRN Media. On the radio, the Green River broadcast can be heard on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. The Rock Springs broadcast can be heard on 97.9 KZWB. All games are live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.