RSHS Wrestler Kayleb Farris Commits to Ellsworth College

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School (RSHS) standout wrestler Kayleb Farris committed to wrestle for Ellsworth College on Monday evening.

Farris’s decision to pursue college wrestling stemmed from his desire to elevate his skills and reach a new level of competition. The senior attributed his success with the Tigers to his exceptional speed and technique, qualities he intends to further refine at Ellsworth.

Throughout his high school wrestling career, Farris said he faced various injuries. Despite these setbacks, his most cherished memory while at RSHS was finally reaching the state championships.

Farris has been diligently preparing for the transition to college wrestling, dedicating countless hours to training and honing his skills this offseason. While at Ellsworth, he said he aims to become an All-American wrestler during his two years on the team.

A few words of advice Farris had for his teammates and future wrestlers was to dream big.

“Don’t let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do. Hard work beats talent,” Farris said.

In addition to his athletic pursuits, Farris plans to pursue a major in business management.