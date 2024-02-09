RSHS Wrestling Falls to Wolves on Senior Night

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Tigers hosted the Green River Wolves for both teams’ final match until regionals. It was also the Tigers’ senior night. The Wolves came away with a 51-21 victory.

The Wolves won 10 of the 14 bouts with two open victories. Out of the Tigers’ four wins, one was by decision, two were pins, and one was an open victory.

The girls’ varsity wrestlers competed before the boys’ varsity match. GRHS’ Lily Harris would defeat Paige Tongate by Tech Fall. Tongate would turn it around later and snag a victory by pin on Mikayla Green. Rock Springs’ Sarah Eddy would win both matches by pinfall over Adia Price and Kamile Wadsworth.

Coming Up

This will be the Wolves and Tigers’ last match of the season until regionals next weekend.