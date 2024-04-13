RSHS’s Witt Signs Wrestling Commitment with Schreiner University

Hali Witt, surrounded by friends and family, smiles after signing her letter of intent to wrestle for Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas.

ROCK SPRINGS – A trail blazing Lady Tiger wrestler will be heading to Texas following graduation to continue her wrestling career in college.

Hali Witt signed her letter of intent to compete for Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas Friday afternoon with family, friends and coaches present. At the university, Witt plans to study criminal justice and health science, and is considering possibly becoming a dental hygienist.

Witt took third place at 170 lbs., for the Lady Tigers wrestling squad at the state meet earlier this year, improving from her sixth-place finish last year. According to records kept by Trackwrestling.com, Witt’s total record is 13-13, with 11 pins. Along with her third-place finish at state, she also took third at regionals and took second at the Ron Thon tournament.

Witt said she initially tried wrestling while in junior high and thought it was a fun activity. A friend got her into wrestling when the sport opened to girls, which re-ignited her love of the sport.

Witt said all girls should try wrestling, saying the community around the sport has been very supportive of her.

“Wrestling is a good community,” she said.

The aspect she enjoys most about the sport is when her hand is raised at the end of a match. She said the match will put a lot of strain on a person’s body, but having her hand raised at the end of it was the reward in itself. She also enjoys the fact that wrestling is a personal sport, saying that while there is a team, everything that happens on the mat is up to the individual wrestlers.

She admits she will miss her teammates and coaches at RSHS, but said the program at Schreiner University fits her and what she needs to be.