RSJH Art Students Are Reatured in Youth Arts Exhibits

ROCK SPRINGS — There’s still time to check out the current exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center, which includes 126 Rock Springs Junior High School students artwork that will be on display until May 6.

Each year, displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 students’ artwork highlight the celebration of National Youth Arts Month observed in March. This observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The students have worked in a variety of media including pencil drawings, watercolor, acrylics, ink, colored pencil, printmaking, and graphic arts. Sculpture students worked with mixed media, clay and paper mache to create a variety of 3D artwork. Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.

Hallie Riskus teaches Drawing 1 and 2, Painting 1 and 2, and Printmaking.at RSJH. Nathan Wonnacott teaches Sculpture 1 and 2 as well as Computer Graphic Arts 1 and 2.

“Each year’s display for the seventh and eighth grade art students astounds us in the level of work these students are producing,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “We can’t wait to see where this kind of talent will take these kids in their high school classes.”

The students participating are:

Drawing 1 — Kennedi Basso, Cienna Bethencourt, Kaiah Blache, Emma Calvey, Raegan Cordova, Baylee Dunn, Jordana Frericks, Adam Hall, Desmond Hills, Emma Hudson, Kenneth Knox-Zanetti, Dominic Maldonado, Abby Miller, Emma Monzon, Savannah Moore, Isabella Nelson, Hailee Penrod, Makynzee Puffer, Brooklyn White

Drawing 2 — Jeremiah Bear, Emeree Brostoski, Elise Gannon, Boston James, Rowan Keele, Kaylee Moore, Erin Murcray, Hannah Murray, Ashlyn Piaia, Tulia Resler, Alianna Reyes, Yuliza Vicencio

Painting 1 — Bella Aaron, JennaRose Agudu, Aurora Ainge, Peyton Anderson, Kacin Berdan, Olivia Goich, Raimee Gunyan, Maci Hackney, Nellie Jarvie, Mercedes Krotzer, Alexa Lake, Jackson McKenzie, Haidyn Moody, Karla Moreno, Payson Muniz, Adalee Ortega, Soraya Perez, Lilly Rosenbach, Abbigail Scott, Ashley Vargas, Shieley Zancanella

Painting 2 — Tarin Anderson, Ashton Anderson, Bella Bear, Sophie Crofts, Chloee Dawson, Ally Dunnuck, Brooklyn Hartley, Ashley Herrera, Angel Hettinger, Aiden Korell, Soraya Portillo, Sofia Ramirez Rodriguez, Izabella Salazar, Jaxon Stanton, Alex Vega

Printmaking — Adeline Aanerud, Angel Hettinger, Makayla Neal, Ava Nettik, Emily Nieto, Penny Nunez, Alexis Rogers, Shyanne Ryan

Sculpture 1 — Aurora Baker, Raegan Cordova, Daniela Dominguez, Dalila Garcia, Maci Hackney, Brooklyn Hartley, Alorna Irwin, Dominic Maldonado Ramos, Abby Miller, Brylee Muniz, Emily Nieto, Hailee Penrod, Aspen Seppie, Morgan Stafford, Kinsley Weinreich

Sculpture 2 — Emeree Brostoski, Paige Castillion, Sophie Crofts, Ava Gunderson, Hunter Murray, Ava Nettik, McKenzie Ouellette, Sofia Ramirez Rodriguez, Nayeli Salayandia Flores, Breslynn Shelley

Graphic Arts 1 — Layla Beiber, Cienna Bethancourt, Gauge Castor, Jaken Colvin, Blake Davies, Chloee Dusel, Arleen Felix Bravo, Marlo Gallarza Delgadillo, Easton Garrett, Angel Hettinger, Desmond Hills, Tahlia Knudsen, Aiden Korell, Mallory McCoy, Savannah Moore, Soraya Portillo, Evan Rasdall, Madeleine Roberts, Abbigail Scott, Bella Swigart, Payton Tomison, Reagan Williams

Graphic Arts 2 — Charles Dunn, Hannah Murray, Ashlyn Piaia, Alexis Rogers

Completing the YAM exhibits calendar, Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools will be exhibiting their students’ artwork from May 9 – 20. A reception is scheduled on Wednesday, May 10 at 5:30 to 7 p.m.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.