RSJH Students Create Pantry to Help Those in Need

ROCK SPRINGS — A pantry providing snacks, meals, hygiene products, and even household essentials for those in need has been created at the Rock Springs Junior High School.

Thanks to the efforts of the RSJH Kindness Committee and Student Council the pantry was created and they have already received a nice donation. Church & Dwight representative Tony Crosby recently delivered toothpaste, baking soda, and laundry detergent to help keep the pantry stocked.

“Through continued effort between the community and the school, we hope the Jag Pantry will be able to provide for students for a long time,” RSJH Council Sponsor Genieva Hilton said.