RSJH to Host Literacy Carnival Monday

ROCK SPRINGS — A literacy carnival will take place at Rock Springs Junior High Monday evening, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Drawn to the Library Literacy Carnival features food, prizes and free books. The family event will feature carnival games where children can win books, pens, literacy games and other prizes. Children will also have a chance to win a Kindle Paperwhite.

The event is sponsored by the WY-BILT Literacy Grant Team, partnering with the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Excelsior Lodge No. 9, Sweetwater county Libraries, troops of local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and area businesses.