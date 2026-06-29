RSJH’s Smalstig Earns Teach of the Year Accolades

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Junior High School Teacher Caroline Smalstig is Sweetwater County School District No. 1’s Teacher of the Year.

Smalstig teaches eighth grade U.S. History at the junior high. She has taught for the last seven years, spending four years teaching in the school district. According to an announcement from the district, she led student participation in the Wyoming Youth Resiliency Project through the University of Wyoming’s Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program, developed a 6-12 curriculum to accompany the documentary “Dear Sirs” that is now available across Wyoming and was peer reviewed by the National WWII Museum, piloted the Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education initiative at the junior high school, and presented her work on teaching local World War II history at the Wyoming TeacherCon25.

The district said Smalstig also is a mentor to student teachers, serves as a member of the PBIS committee, is a Sources of Strength adult leader, and works as a cosponsor for the junior high’s student council.

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“I look forward to going to your class every day. You help everyone with what they need. You also are very kind in all that you say,” an unnamed student cited by the district said about her.