RSPD Arrests Man Following Gunshot Monday Evening

ROCK SPRINGS – A Rock Springs man was arrested for felony Aggravated Assault and Battery Monday evening after he is alleged to have fired a gun at police officers.

According to the Rock Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to 122 L Street at 8: 30 p.m. Monday evening regarding a disturbance between neighbors. The RSPD say the disturbance was an ongoing complaint for the prior two days as Kevin Lorentzen was reporting his neighbors had been planning to kill him, but that no laws had been broken during the previous encounters,

Upon arriving to the address, officers met with the neighbors, who claimed Lorentzen told them to go inside “because someone was going to get shot.” Officers then attempted to contact Lorentzen and allege a single gunshot was fired from inside the residence at 122 L Street, towards the officers. After the gunshot, he left the home with a firearm in hand and officers arrested Lorentzen.

He is charged with felony Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threatens to Use a Drawn and Deadly Weapon and misdemeanor Reckless Endangering – Use of a Firearm. Lorentzen is being held at the Sweetwater County Detention Center without bond. He did not have his initial appearance hearing at the Sweetwater County Justice Center Tuesday. Reckless Endangering is punishable by up to one year of imprisonment, while Aggravated Assault and Battery carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years in prison.