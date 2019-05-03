RSPD Asks for Help in Vandalism Cases

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is currently investigating more vandalism cases involving graffiti. Unknown individuals used spray paint on several buildings in the 900-1500 blocks of Pilot Butte Avenue and on traffic control signs on Alder Street.

There have been numerous other graffiti reports taken throughout the Rock Springs area over the past few months. If you have any information on any of the vandalisms, please contact Sgt. Brenda Baker at 352-1588 or send a message on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.

We are also requesting anyone who is a victim of graffiti vandalism to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 352-1575 and report the incident.

Below are photographs of the vandalism: