RSPD Continues Search at Rock Springs High School

UPDATE: All Sweetwater County School District No. 1 schools are being released from the “secure holds.” The Rock Springs Police Department is also releasing the Rock Springs High School from its lock down. Please do not rush to schools to pick up children.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is still at the Rock Springs High School securing the facility after an active shooter report was called in this morning.

According to a press release, at around 8:30 this morning Sweetwater Combined Communications received a call that there was an active shooter at Rock Springs High School.

Both the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded immediately to assess the situation. At this time, all common areas have been cleared and officers are conducting a door-to-door classroom clearance.

Please note that at this time, there is nothing to confirm this threat is credible. RSPD is asking that parents not come to the school as this only slows operations.

“More information will be shared as it becomes available as this is an ongoing situation.” the RSPD stated.