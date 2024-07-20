RSPD Identifies Juveniles Involved in Auto Thefts

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Police Department responded to multiple stolen vehicle calls recently and have identified the juveniles involved.

According to the RSPD, the calls came from the Presidential Streets area of the city and the stolen vehicles would be later found in Arthur Park. A resident posted a video of two minors attempting to gain access to their vehicles on Facebook, which gave detectives information about the identity of the minors. A pattern in the thefts was identified, which allowed the RSPD to set up night-time surveillance of the park, which led to the successful identification of the minors.

The department reports the juveniles admitted their involvement in the thefts and detectives are still working on the case. The department also reminds residents to keep their vehicles locked and not to leave keys or valuables inside their vehicles.