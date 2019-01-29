RSPD Investigates After Car Crashes into Kum & Go

ROCK SPRINGS– No injuries were reported following a crash into the Kum & Go convenience store on 1806 Elk Street Monday morning.

On January 28, at approximately 7:51 am, officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to the Kum & Go at 1806 Elk Street for a vehicle crashing into the building.

Officers found that a 2008 Dodge Durango had crashed into the brick portion of the Kum & Go building. The driver, a 58 year old female was the sole occupant in the vehicle

No injuries were reported and no citations have been issued.