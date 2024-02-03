RSPD Investigates Two Deaths

Note: Updated with new information released by the RSPD

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in two deaths.

According to Elizabeth Coontz, the RSPD’s public information officer, officers were dispatched to an address on Liberty Drive at 9:38 a.m. Friday, referencing an assault call. When officers arrived, two people were found dead. Coontz said the incident is under investigation and declined to name the deceased, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation. Coontz said there is not a danger to Sweetwater County residents.

SweetwaterNOW will have more information as it becomes available.

