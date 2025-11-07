RSPD Investigates Unfounded Threat to Rock Springs School

ROCK SPRINGS — Schools in Rock Springs were not under any threat Thursday after an threat was investigated by the Rock Springs Police Department.

A statement Sweetwater County School District No. 1 issued at 4:55 p.m. Thursday said the RSPD was made aware of a “general threat toward a school,” saying a specific school wasn’t identified in the threat. The RSPD conducted a full investigation and found the threat to be unfounded.

This district says none of its schools were in danger.

“We extend our appreciation to the Rock Springs Police Department for their prompt response and continued partnership in maintaining the safety and security of our students, staff, and schools,” the district’s statement concludes.