RSPD Issues Fraudulent Call Warning Friday

ROCK SPRINGS — Fraud calls informing residents they have warrants for their arrests have resulted in the Rock Springs Police Department warning people about the scam.

The RSPD issued a press release on its Facebook account Friday afternoon, saying the caller will identify themselves as an officer from a local law enforcement agency and inform the person called they have a warrant for their arrest. The scam caller will then say they can clear the warrant by paying a fee. The caller informs the person to drive to the law enforcement office, but asks the person to drive to a store and instructs them to buy bitcoin to settle the fee.

“Law enforcement agencies will not call you regarding a warrant and they do not accept payment via bit coin, gift cards, or other untraceable payment options,” the release states. “To protect yourself, always insist on calling the individual back at the local phone number for the law enforcement agency. Do not pay using any of the methods mentioned above.”

The RSPD also says residents should never give a full social security number or other personal information over the phone and always be cautious when they’re being asked to pay something without verifying your information first. The RSPD also says residents should never pay someone with a wire transfer, gift cards, or cryptocurrency.

“Government agencies and officials will not call to confirm your information,” the release states. “Any caller that demands payment immediately without an option to call back is likely a fraudulent call.”