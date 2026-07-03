RSPD Issues Phone Scam Warning

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is warning residents of a scam where the caller claims a family member has been arrested and the legal issue can be resolved with an immediate payment.

According to the RSPD, scammers call a person saying their family member has been arrested and tell their target that to secure their relative’s immediate release, they have to wire money from a retailer. The scammer says the person would be released and would only be required to wear an ankle monitor, with all charges being cleared in six months, so long as the money is sent immediately.

“These claims are completely false,” the RSPD said in its media release.

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The department said a law enforcement agency will never demand payment over the phone, through gift cards, or through a wire transfer. Residents are encouraged to hang up immediately upon receiving one of these calls and contact a family member to verify the situation. Residents are also encouraged to contact the police or sheriff’s office using their official phone numbers. The RSPD can be reached at 352-1581, while the sheriff’s office can be reached at 922-5300.

“Scammers rely on fear, urgency, and emotion to convince people to act before they have time to think. Taking a moment to verify the information can prevent you from becoming a victim,” the RSPD said.