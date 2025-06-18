RSPD Makes 4 Prostitution-Related Arrests Tuesday

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department made a series of prostitution-related arrests Tuesday evening, resulting in four people facing charges.

John Vineyard Key of Vernal, Utah, John Shore Gatti of Rock Springs, and Johnny David Crowell of Rock Springs were arrested for alleged solicitation of prostitution. Chayasure Haviva Kareen Walker of Henderson, Nevada, was arrested and charged with three counts of prostitution. All of the charges filed are misdemeanors.

Elizabeth Coontz, the public information officer for the RSPD, said a detective came across a post allegedly advertising an escort published on a website Coontz said is used to promote prostitution. She said officers watched the hotel Walker was staying at and made arrests after witnessing men allegedly leaving her room shortly after they had arrived. The RSPD arrested Walker and an unidentified third man after he allegedly walked into Walker’s room and later left the room with Walker.

Coontz said officers don’t believe prostitution is as prevalent as it was during the oil and gas boom the area experienced during the 2000s.