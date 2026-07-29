RSPD: Memorial Wasn’t Vandalized, Fell Apart as Child Tried Reading Names

ROCK SPRINGS — The memorial at Veterans Park was not vandalized according to a new statement from the Rock Springs Police Department. It crumbled as a child was trying to read it.

The RSPD issued a statement late Tuesday evening announcing the investigation ended after an unnamed mother approached the RSPD and told them her child was involved. The RSPD said the mother was at the park for an event when the child came up to her covered in dust, but was unaware that anything had been damaged at the time.

The mother came forward after information about damage to the memorial was shared online, the mother approached the RSPD and told them her child was trying to read the names when a section of deteriorating mortar broke and caused the stone tiles on the monument to pull away and fall.

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“We can confirm that this incident was not an act of intentional, criminal vandalism or malicious destruction,” the RSPD said in its statement.