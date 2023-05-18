RSPD Offers Free Blue Lights to Community

ROCK SPRINGS — In honor of National Police Week, the Rock Springs Police Department has blue lights available to give to those who would like one.

Project Blue Light is a nationwide recognition of those law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty or continue to serve their community. By changing a regular porch light bulb to a blue one, residents can join their community in showing their appreciation for public safety officers.

Residents who would like to show their support can pick up a blue light from the RSPD’s records department free of charge. Stop by Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.