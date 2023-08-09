RSPD Provides Back to School Safety Tips

ROCK SPRINGS — It’s hard to believe, but school is starting next week and the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) would like to remind drivers, parents, and students of some important safety tips to help keep all our students safe during the school year.

Pedestrians

• Remember to walk on the sidewalk when you can. If sidewalk is not available, walk facing the traffic.

• Always cross at an intersection or crosswalk.

• Before crossing the street, always stop and look left, right, and left again to see if any cars are coming.

• Do not text and walk. Do not wear earbuds or headphones while walking.

Bicyclists

• Always wear a helmet, bright clothing, and something reflective.

• Ride on the right side of the road with traffic and in a single file line.

• Come to a complete stop before crossing the street. Always walk your bike across the street.

• Stay alert and avoid distractions while riding. Do not wear earbuds or headphones while riding your bike.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

School Bus

• Walk younger children to and from the bus stop.

• Teach children the proper way to get on and off the bus.

• Teach children to stand 6 feet away from the curb while waiting for the bus.

• If you child must cross the street in front of the bus, teach them to walk on the side of the road until they are at least 10 feet in front of the bus. Remind them to always look both ways before entering and crossing the road.

Automobiles

• Do not block the crosswalk.

• While driving in school zones, make sure to be alert and pay extra attention.

• Never pass a bus if it is stopped to load or unload children. If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, you must stop.

• Stay off all electronic devices while driving.

• Be aware of the reduced speed limits in School Zones. School zones within the city of Rock Springs are 20 mph between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

• Watch for crosswalks and crossing guards. Stop if there is a pedestrian in the crosswalk as they have the right of way.

In addition to the transportation safety tips, make sure your child knows what to do if approached by a stranger while walking to school, waiting for the bus, or waiting to be picked up. Make a plan for after school pick up so that your child knows where to wait and what to do if you aren’t there. Make sure your child knows their address, full name, and phone number for emergencies.