RSPD Receives Hoax Claims of Active Shooter at RSHS

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater Combined Communications received a call at 8:32 a.m. Monday stating that there was an active shooter at Rock Springs High School. When asked for additional information, the caller hung up on dispatchers.

The call came from an internet phone system, the source of which is still under investigation, but it is not believed that the call originated from within Sweetwater County.

Officers from Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office deployed to the Rock Springs High School and immediately began clearing the school. By 9 a.m., the school had been cleared and officers had determined that the call was not credible. All students and staff at RSHS were safe during the incident.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

As the investigation continued, RSPD received information that several schools throughout Wyoming received the same hoax phone calls this morning about a school shooter. Unfortunately, this appears to be part of a larger trend that is occurring over much of the United States.

“Today’s radio call of a shooter at the school is the one we hope will never come. It’s discouraging to believe that someone would find humor in this hoax, but whatever the reason, the drill only made our response stronger,” Rock Springs Police Chief Bill Erspamer said. “Our agency, along with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, and other partnering agencies have combined with our school district to design and implement a response to this type of threat. Those hours of training were on display this morning. Our officers responded with urgency, and our schools acted appropriately. As in every drill, we find room to improve. We are now even better prepared, and I am confident that our officers will be quick to act if ever called upon again.”

The RSPD and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 take all threats to the safety of our students with the utmost seriousness, the RSPD said. RSPD said they appreciate the support and cooperation from the school district, all partner organizations, and the public during this morning’s events.