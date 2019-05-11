RSPD Recognizes Officers and Citizens in First Awards Ceremony

ROCK SPRINGS — In the first-ever Rock Springs Police Department Awards Ceremony, the RSPD recognized a handful of officers and citizens at the Broadway Theatre Friday evening. The ceremony included the singing of the national anthem, a few speakers and the presentation of several awards to officers and citizens for their efforts in the community.

Mike Lowell was the first to address those in attendance. Lowell, who recently completed a 40-year law enforcement career, spoke about what it means to be an officer and the duties and responsibilities that come with the job.

“Public service is a privilege and not for personal gain,” Lowell pointed out.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Current Chief of Police, Dwane Pacheco, took the pulpit and offered a few words of his own. Pacheco explained what the different awards were and what it takes to serve as an officer

“Officers by nature do not like to be recognized,” Pacheco said. “… These are the difference makers.”

Below are photos and excerpts of the award recipients:

Medal of Distinction – Michael J. Douchant

“Officers were dispatched to an apartment in reference to a man with a knife holding four people hostage including a seven-year-old child. Officer Douchant went beyond what was expected and placed himself in a dangerous situation in order to establish direct verbal communication with the suspect. Officer Douchant’s calm demeanor and perseverance allowed the suspect to calm down eventually releasing the hostages. Officer Douchant’s selfless actions and bravery have reflected credit upon himself, the Rock Springs Police Department and the City of Rock Springs.”

Life Saving Award – Clay Jarvie, Amanda Buller and Michael Douchant

Clay Jarvie’s father received the award on his behalf.

Amanda Buller

Michael Douchant

“On December 7, 2018 these officers were dispatched to check the welfare of a female at a local apartment complex. When they received no answer at the door, the officers made the decision to enter the apartment where they found the bathroom door locked. After forcing entry into the bathroom, the officers found an unconscious female with cuts to her arms lying in a tub of water. The officers’ immediate actions allowed for quick medical attention resulting in the preservation of life. Their determination, devotion to duty and decisive action has reflected credit upon themselves, the Rock Springs Police Department, and theCity of Rock Springs.”

Life Saving Award – Anthony Anson, Aaron Hager and Cody Morgan

Cody Morgan.

“On November 5, 2018 These officers were dispatched to a suicidal person at a local apartment complex. While waiting for maintenance to arrive with a key, the officers received a digital photo of the person showing that they had cut their wrists. Fearing the person was in immediate need of medical attention the officers breached the door and found the person lying unconscious in a tub of bloody water. The officer’s immediate actions allowed for quick medical attention resulting in the preservation of life. Their determination, devotion to duty and decisive action has reflected credit upon themselves, the Rock Springs Police Department, and the City of Rock Springs.”

Life Saving Award – Tiffany Harris

“On June 26, 2018 Officer Harris responded to a medical call for a female having an insulin reaction. Officer Harris was first to arrive and found the female unresponsive. Officer Harris immediately began CPR and continued until the ambulance crew arrived and successfully used a defibrillator. Officer Harris’ willingness to act and her decisive action allowed for quick medical attention resulting in the preservation of life. Officer Harris’ determination, devotion to duty, and decisive action has reflected credit upon herself, the Rock Springs Police Department and the City of Rock Springs.”

Meritorious Service Award – Travis Moser, Amanda Salazar, Shane Welter, Clark Robinson and Jennifer Maze

“During this time, all law enforcement agencies in Sweetwater County were transitioning to a new public safety software known as Spillman. This team demonstrated selfless dedication, and commitment to the project, by devoting countless hours and adjusting the software for the agencies needs resulting in a more efficient police department. The team’s devotion to duty, exceptional leadership and commitment to go beyond normal duties has reflected credit upon themselves, the Rock Springs Police Department and the City of Rock Springs.”

Citizen Commendation – Lynda Abrahamson, David Jensen and Leah Reed

Leah Reed

“These three citizens volunteered their time to clean cages, feed the animals, and help with other task around the shelter. Together they volunteered over 2,100 hours to the shelter providing much needed help to the animals of Rock Springs. Their steadfast devotion has reflected credit upon themselves, the Rock Springs Police Department and the City of Rock Springs.”

Citizen Commendation – Lisa Gellespie

“Lisa volunteered her time to help the police department organize a 50/50 raffle for the Guns vs Hoses basketball game and sold more tickets than anyone in the department. The money raised was ultimately donated to a Green River Police Officer’s Family.



Lisa has donated her personal time and money to support Police Week and the PPA Christmas party, and has worked diligently to help our officers with cases that have led to multiple arrest. Lisa’s unwavering support of Law Enforcement, volunteer work and steadfast devotion has reflected credit upon herself, the Rock Springs Police Department, and the City of Rock Springs.”

Promotion – Corporal Brenda Baker to Sergeant

“Corporal Baker came to the Rock Springs Police Department in January of 2000 from the Department of Family Services. In 2005, Brenda was reassigned to the Detective unit where she served six years as the Child Crimes Investigator. Brenda returned to patrol in 2011 and was promoted to the rank of Corporal in 2015. Over the last 19 years, Brenda has held positions on the Crime Scene Team, background investigations, Field Training and Women’s self defense.

In recognition of your skills, dedication to duty, and having demonstrated the leadership qualities necessary to lead our officers; Chief Dwane Pacheco promotes Brenda Baker to the rank of Sergeant in the Rock Springs Police Department effective Monday April 29, 2019.”