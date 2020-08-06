RSPD Reports a Rise in Auto Thefts and Burglaries

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department has noted a recent spike in reported auto thefts and burglaries over the past several months. At this time there have been five stolen vehicles, three stolen trailers, and 19 auto burglaries including a stolen firearm from one of the vehicles reported.

The common theme is the vehicles are being left unsecured with doors unlocked, keys left in the vehicle, personal property such as wallets, ID’s, credit/debit cards, large amounts of cash, and/or prescription medications being left in the vehicle.

The Rock Springs Police Department urges all motor vehicle owners to keep your vehicles locked whenever you are not in them, don’t leave personal property in the vehicle overnight, and put lock devices on trailers.

The public is encouraged to report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, especially after dark, to the Rock Springs Police at 307-352-3575.