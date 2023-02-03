RSPD Reports the Mall Was Evacuated Wednesday for Bomb Threat

ROCK SPRINGS — Residents were evacuated from the White Mountain Mall Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat was called in. After searching the mall, Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) officers determined the facility was safe.
On February 1 at around 3:05 p.m. the Sweetwater Combined Communications Center received a 911 call stating that there was a bomb at the mall. Officers from RSPD contacted mall security and as a precaution mall management decided to evacuate the mall.
“Officers from RSPD and Sweetwater County Sheriff Office responded and conducted a search of the building. During the search, nothing was found that deemed the threat credible,” the RSPD stated.
The mall reopened after officers conducted their investigation. “RSPD has determined that there is no threat to the community and the investigation is ongoing,” the release states.