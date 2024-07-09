RSPD Responds to Domestic Situation Involving Weapons and Hostage

ROCK SPRINGS — At approximately 8 p.m. Monday, the Rock Springs Police Department received a call regarding a domestic situation involving weapons.

The suspect involved barricaded himself inside his residence with a hostage and had three juveniles locked in a vehicle. The officers on scene quickly secured the three juvenile that were locked in the vehicle.

During the event, the negotiations team was able to secure the release of the hostage. Following the release of the hostage, the suspect willingly surrendered to authorities.

RSPD said this is an ongoing situation and more information will be released at a later time.

