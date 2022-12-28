RSPD Responds to Increase In New Fentanyl Pill

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police Department has recently responded to an increased number of drug related calls where suspected fentanyl has been present.

While fentanyl is not new to our state or community, the increased presence of it is concerning.

The Wyoming State Crime Lab has seen a 200% increase in number of items containing suspected fentanyl tested at their labs over the past two years.

Fentanyl is an opioid that is found in both powdered form and solid form and has been seen in multiple different pill colors. RSPD has recently observed fentanyl in a pressed blue pill form with the number 30 on it which resembles oxycontin pills.

Fentanyl can be absorbed through skin contact so it is important not to touch pills or any equipment that you believe could contain fentanyl. If someone is experiencing an opioid overdoes, please call 911 and Narcan should be administered if available.