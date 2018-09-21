RSPD Seeking Information About Runaway Teen

GREEN RIVER — RSPD is seeking information on a runaway teen, Kiernan Gladue.

The Rock Springs Department is seeking assistance in locating 15-year-old Kiernan Gladue of Green River. Kiernan Gladue is described as a Native American male with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Kiernan was last known to be wearing a turquoise hoodie sweater and blue and white pants.

Kiernan was reported missing around 6:15 pm on Thursday night in the area of 5th

Street. Kiernan is believed to be with his 18 year old brother, Jackson Gladue. Jackson is a Native American male with brown eyes and long black hair. He is approximately 5 foot 11 inches and weighs 170 pounds.

If you have any information, please contact the RSPD at 307-352-1575 or message us on our Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.