RSPD Seeking Information on Stolen Vehicle

ROCK SPRINGS — According to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page, the department is investigating a stolen vehicle that was taken this morning around 8:00 a.m.

The car was reportedly stolen from the area of 2150 Century Blvd. The vehicle is a silver 1997 Pontiac Grand with license plate number 4-10574.

Pictures of the suspects, larceny Amber Woods, 25, and Robert Yeary, 27, are shown below:

The RSPD has asked that anyone with information regarding this vehicle contact the Rock Springs Police Department or Officer Jones at 307-352-1575. You may remain anonymous.