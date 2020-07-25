RSPD Seeks Help Identifying Kum & Go Robbery Suspect

ROCK SPRINGS — Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) responded to a robbery at the Elk Street Kum & Go this morning. RSPD is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect.

On July 25, 2020, at approximately 12:51 am officers responded to Kum & Go at 1806 Elk Street to a report of a robbery at that location.

Limited information can be released, but the investigation revealed a male subject walked into the store and demanded cash. He departed the store after obtaining an undetermined amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Springs Police Department’s Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.

This case remains under investigation and an additional release will follow with updated information.