RSPD Seeks Help in Identifying Alleged Assailant

The RSPD seeks the identity of a man who allegedly assaulted a person at the Bareback Saloon Dec. 16. RSPD photo.

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Police Department seeks help in identifying a man alleged to have assaulted another person at the Bareback Saloon nearly two months ago.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the incident took place Dec. 16. The victim was beaten so badly, they were flown to the University of Utah Hospital for treatment.

Residents with information regarding the man’s identity are encouraged to contact the RSPD’s detective division at 307-352-1588 and reference case R23-25043.

The following photos were provided by the RSPD: