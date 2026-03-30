RSPD Seeks Help With Auto Theft Investigation

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating a series of vehicle burglaries and thefts reported overnight in neighborhoods along 6th, 7th and 8th streets.

The RSPD said it received at least three calls related to vehicle burglaries. Some vehicles were also reported stolen but were later recovered in the same general area, according to Public Information Officer Elizabeth Coontz.

Police are asking residents with doorbell cameras in the affected areas to review footage from the night of the incidents and report anything suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 307-362-6575 and request Officer Turner.

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The reports are the latest in a string of similar incidents. Coontz said two or three vehicle burglaries were reported last Thursday, She said most of the incidents appear to be crimes of opportunity and urged residents to lock their vehicles and remove valuables.