RSPD Seeks Information on Missing Person

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Tara Long.

Long is 45 years old and was last seen in Rock Springs on Monday, October 8, 2018. It is unknown what she was wearing the last time she was seen.

In addition, the family reports they have not spoken to her since October 10. Long is 5”4” tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Tara is believed to be in traveling in a red 1992 Honda Prelude with Wyoming license plate 4-29441. She is believed to be with Joseph Gould (44) also from Rock Springs.

Joseph is 5’11” tall, weighs approximately 230 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Citizens with information concerning the location of Tara Long or Joseph Gould are encouraged to contact the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575, or message the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.