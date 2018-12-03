RSPD Seeks Information on Runaway Teen, Haiden Willis

#UPDATE: Haiden Willis has been located.

ROCK SPRINGS– Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of Haiden Willis, 13, of Rock Springs. Haiden was last seen at his home at 3:30 pm on December 2, 2018.

He is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown eyes and brown hair. His hair is long on the top, shaved on the sides and is usually in a “man bun”.

Haiden is not believed to be in danger, however, the RSPD is asking for the public’s help for

information on his whereabouts.

If you have information regarding his location, please contact RSPD at 307-352-1575 or message us on our Facebook page. You can remain anonymous.