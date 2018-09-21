RSPD Seeks Information on Stolen Vehicle

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Police Department is investigating a stolen vehicle that occurred last night around 11:45 p.m. from the area of the 1000 block of 6th Street.

The stolen vehicle is a white 1993 Chevrolet 1500 extended cab, short bed pickup truck bearing Wyoming license plates 4-18685. The truck has a black stripe running along the bottom portion of the truck, and a large silver toolbox in the truck bed.

The pictures shown are the actual vehicle, however the truck bed only had the toolbox in it at the time it was stolen.

At this time there are no known suspects or suspect description.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle, please contact the Rock Springs Police Department or Officer Jones at 307-352-1575 or message us on our Facebook Page. You may remain anonymous.