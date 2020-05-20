RSPD Seeks Public Assistance Identifying a Larceny Suspect

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a larceny suspect shown here in this surveillance photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking assistance from the public to help identify a male suspect in a larceny.

On May 12, 2020, around 1:15 p.m., the pictured male stole several items from Kelly’s Convenience Store located at 1652 9 th Street. If you recognize him, please contact Officer Barney with the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-371-1783 or message the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

Citizens may remain anonymous. All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

