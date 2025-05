The Rock Springs Police Department is looking for a missing teen, identified as Joanna Perez. RSPD images.

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police Department is looking for an alleged runaway teen, Joanna Perez.

Perez was last seen May 1 around 11 p.m. She has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot-3-inches and 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants and is believed to have left with a juvenile male.

Residents with information about her whereabouts are encouraged to call Rock Springs Police Department at (307)362-6575 and reference case R25-07727.