RSPD Seeks Suspect in Hit-and-Run Crash

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that occurred at Kum N Go, 1806 Elk Street.

On July 1, 2020, at approximately 10:05 am, a dark blue, GMC pickup truck, hit a silver car while leaving the parking lot. There appeared to be one male occupant in the vehicle during the time of the incident.

The pictured suspect’s vehicle was identified from surveillance video and found unoccupied in the area. The vehicle has no license plates and the VIN number was unreadable to determine the owner.

If you have information on the driver or the vehicle involved, please contact Officer Greer Barney at 307-352-1575 or message the Rock Spring Police Department’s Facebook page. You may remain anonymous.