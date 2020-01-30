RSPD to Investigate Stabbing

ROCK SPRINGS — On Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at approximately 1:32 am, officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for a 26-year-old male subject with multiple stab wounds. The male subject was hospitalized due to the injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remains under investigation.

The Rock Springs Police Department will be providing additional media updates as the investigation continues.